After suffering their first district loss on Friday, the Granbury Lady Pirates rallied with a sweep of the Everman Bulldogs on the road Tuesday.

Granbury won 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12 to move to 5-1 in District 9-5A.

The win keeps Granbury tied with Cleburne and Centennial atop the district standings. The Lady Pirates will host Burleson (3-3) this Friday at 5:30 p.m.