The Granbury Pirates took part in the South Hills Tennis Tournament in Fort Worth Friday and took home second place overall honors.

Granbury’s Paige Pritchard took home first place in the girls’ A singles bracket, and Kristyna Matejickova was the girls’ B singles bracket champion.

Cadence Chiappe and Payton Freeman won the mixed doubles A bracket championship.

Jack Miller and Daniel Mounce were boys’ B bracket consolation doubles champions. Wade Neeper finished fourth in boys’ B singles, and Anthony Barnett earned third place in boys’ A singles.

The Pirates will next travel to Bryan-College Station for the Bryan Viking Classic, held from Feb. 23-25.