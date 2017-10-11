Granbury tennis advances to postseason

The Granbury Pirates team tennis squad finished as runners-up in District 9-5A and will advance on to the postseason.

Granbury’s only district loss of the season came to eventual champions Burleson.

The Pirates’ opponent for the first round has yet to be determined. The first match will be on October 17 at Burleson High School.

The varsity is comprised of: Anthony Barnett, Cash Bryan, Skye Dodson, Mason Freeman, Payton Freeman, Nicole Futch, Hayden Harris, Emmy Heath, Jack Miller, Melody Mixon, Daniel Mounce, Wade Neeper, Paige Pritchard, Cooper Schenewark, Carissa Taylor, Shannon Taylor and Ashley Vyce.