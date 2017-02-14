The Granbury Pirates came into Tuesday night’s game at Arlington Seguin needing a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt, but lost on an overtime buzzer-beater.

The Pirates held a narrow lead for the majority of the game, but Seguin managed to force overtime at 52-52. A jump hook from the right block as time expired made the final score 56-54, sunk Granbury’s season and ended a 4-game win streak.

Granbury finished the year at 7-7 in District 9-5A. Crowley’s win over Burleson sealed the Pirates’ fate as the next first team out of playoff position.

The win allowed Seguin to claim the top spot in the district.