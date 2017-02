Granbury knocked off Cleburne High School 70-51, their fourth straight win, to extend their playoff hopes for another day.

Mason Hix put up 32 points, including a fastbreak dunk with a minute left that brought down a house full of Granbury fans. Eric Kirchner added 18 points in what was his Senior Night.

The Pirates never trailed in the second half and had the lead after each quarter.

Granbury will face the top team in district, Arlington Seguin, on Tuesday.