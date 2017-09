The Granbury Pirates jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back against Carrollton R.L. Turner Friday night, winning 44-26 in the Pirates’ home opener.

Quarterback Kevin Moore accounted for five touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. Running back Ty Williams had a 57-yard score himself, and had two other long touchdowns called back due to penalties.

Granbury moves to 2-0 on the year with the win. R.L. Turner falls to 0-2.