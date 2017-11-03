Granbury hangs on to beat Cleburne 41-34

In a wild and crazy game, the Granbury Pirates staved off a furious Cleburne Yellowjackets comeback to win 41-34 at Pirate Stadium.

Granbury led 32-7 at the half, but a series of recovered onside kicks and four receiving touchdowns by Cleburne’s Jamari Bradley brought the Yellowjackets back. Timeout confusion and some murky refereeing gave Cleburne one final shot at the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.

Ty Williams had three rushing touchdowns in the first half. Kevin Moore had two passing TDs, and Zach Adams scored on the ground.

Granbury improved to 5-4 (2-4 District 9-5A) with the win. Cleburne fell to 0-9 (0-6 District 9-5A).