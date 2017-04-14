It was a banner day for Granbury High School golf on Thursday, as the two Pirate teams took first and second at the District 9-5A Tournament at Pecan Valley.

Led by Dustin Anderson’s 71-76-148 that earned him second place overall, the Granbury Gold team of Anderson, Jake Holbrook, Brannon McCabe, Canyon Winters and Ryan Ziegler turned in a combined team score of 610.

The Granbury Purple team of Jake Piland, Andrew Dunn, Will Warner, Karsten Harrison and Landon Grizzell finished three strokes back with a 613. Harrison was the individual champion, posting a 74-73-147.

Granbury will travel to the Region 2 Tournament at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club on April 26-27.