The Granbury Lady Pirate golf squad went to Central Texas last weekend for the Oldefield-Pfeiffer Invitational in Bastrop.

The Lady Pirates played at Wolfdancer Golf Club and ColoVista Country Club over Feb. 17-18. Granbury finished in 8th place with a total team score of 749.

Mollee-Jo Crain had a consistent weekend, shooting 86 on Friday and 85 on Saturday to finish with a total of 171. Landree Chiles followed up an 89 on Friday with an 86 on Saturday for a 175 total.

Lyndee Chiles improved on a Friday 106 with a Saturday 93 to finish at a total of 199. Kaylie Garcia also enjoyed a better Saturday, following a 106 with a 99. Rylee Rhinehart shot 114 on Friday and 98 on the second day.

Kaleigh Harrison competed as a medalist and shot 102 on Friday followed by a 97 on Saturday.

Frisco Liberty won the overall team title with a 694 total.

The Lady Pirates will next play at the Centennial Tournament on Feb. 24-25.