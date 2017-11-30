Granbury girls win tournament opener

The Granbury Lady Pirates got their 2017 Van Griffith Kia Basketball Tournament underway with a 42-34 win over the Bridgeport Sissies on Thursday morning at the James Wann Sports Center.

Mya Baker’s 12 points came on four three-pointers, each of which seemed to come at just the right time to spark a Granbury run. Mandy Withey added 11 points, Kenzie Scott and Maci Blowhowiak had six, Maddi Samuelson had three, Abby Jones had two and Gracie Nichols had one.

Granbury took on Lake Dallas in the second game of the tournament late Thursday night.