Granbury football can’t solve Crowley

Granbury played better than the final score indicated but lost a 48-17 game to the Crowley Eagles on the road Friday.

The Pirates trailed 16-7 at one point, but couldn’t stop Crowley running back Rodrick Williams, who accounted for seven touchdowns, including a 94-yard run and two fourth-quarter kickoff returns, one for 90 yards and the other for 96.

Granbury was without three starters, including running back Ty Williams.

Granbury’s record is now 3-2 (0-2 District 9-5A). They’ll travel to Joshua next Friday.