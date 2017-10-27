Granbury falls to Centennial 51-20

For the second straight week, the Granbury Pirates ran into a tough option attack and lost, this time on the road to Burleson Centennial 51-20.

Centennial had close to 200 yards on the ground in the first half. Granbury scored on a 63-yard TD rush from Ty Williams on its second drive.

The Pirates couldn’t find their flow on offense, and the Centennial running game out of the flexbone formation chewed up both clock and yards.

The loss drops the Pirates to 4-4 (1-4 District 9-5A). Granbury plays Cleburne at home next Friday.