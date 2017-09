The Granbury boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Haltom City Metroplex Challenge last week.

Here are the top two Pirates and Lady Pirates in each division. The top 20 in each division medaled.

Varsity Boys

13th Clayton Smith 18:39 Medaled

37th Jacob Golden 19:47

Varsity Girls

33rd Breanne Irish 23:10

44th Aubrey Kirby 24:21

JV Boys

57th Martin Soors 21:26

66th Ethan Wilkinson 21:35

JV Girls

19th Katy Hall 25:58 Medaled

25th Ariannna Castle 26:33