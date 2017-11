Granbury held a lead during most of the game against Kennedale on Tuesday night, but could never completely pull away in what turned into a 72-63 win for the Pirates.

The Pirates never had a lead bigger than 12 points but never trailed by fewer than three in the second half. Michael Horne cracked the 20-point barrier, while Cade Dudley added four three-pointers.

With the win, Granbury improved to 3-1 on the season. They’ll play in the Lake Worth Tournament this weekend.