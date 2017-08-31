Granbury blows out Western Hills to open season

FORT WORTH — The Granbury Pirates began their 2017 football season with a bang, decimating the Western Hills Cougars in a 58-6 win at Herman Clark Stadium.

Granbury led 15-0 after one quarter and 44-6 at the half. The Pirates only punted twice.

Ty Williams put on a show, rushing for 130 yards and two TDs on just 9 carries, good for 14.4 yards per rush. He also added a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, and did all of this in just the first half.

Granbury moves to 1-0 on the year, and will play R. L. Turner High School next Friday at 7:30 p.m at Pirate Stadium.