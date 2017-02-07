Granbury kept its playoff hopes alive with a dominating 77-53 win over the Burleson Centennial Spartans on Tuesday night.

Mason Hix had 21 points, Eric Kirchner added 12 more and Michael Horne chipped in 11 to power the Pirates. Defense also played a strong role in Granbury’s win, as the Spartans were held to just 21 points in the first half.

The win moved Granbury to 6-6 in district, pulling the Pirates level in third place in district with Centennial, Crowley, and Everman, pending results of other games.