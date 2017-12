The Granbury Pirates advanced to the Van Griffith Kia Basketball Tournament championship game with a tense 48-45 win over Lucas Lovejoy Friday night at home.

Cade Dudley’s two clutch three-pointers and two even more clutch free-throws in the fourth quarter powered the Pirates.

Granbury will play the winner of Burleson and Waco University in the tournament championship game Saturday at 3:00 p.m.