The Hood County chapter of Golden Gloves boxing is ready to compete for their fourth straight title at the Fort Worth regional tournament.

Led by coach Dan Trumble, the area amateur boxers are fighting in the John Justin Arena at Will Rogers Complex in Fort Worth from Feb. 21-25.

Trumble says his fighters have been training year-round, but that the intensity cranks up about 90 days before the regional tourney.

Men and women of all ages will enter the ring for a chance at qualifying to the state tournament. The state championship will take place from March 1-4.