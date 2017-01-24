The Granbury Pirate swimmers carved their way through district competition Thursday, reaching the highest combined team score, women’s score and men’s score at the meet for the fourth year in a row.

In total, 25 swimmers qualified to move on to the Region 2-5A competition, said head coach Jason Pullano. Senior captain Kaylee Brawner took home individual champion honors and was also named swimmer of the meet. The boys had several individual champions including sophomore Jaxon Castillo, sophomore Jonah Delaney and Anthony Castillo.

At the district swim meet, the 34 Granbury swimmers combined for 44 lifetime best times, he said, bringing the total number of lifetime bests for the season to 435.

“Having the new YMCA as our home has been a blessing that programs all around the state would be happy to have. The support from the community has been amazing as so many have advocated for honoring our swimmers with a quality practice location that will allow the swimmers to thrive as a whole,” Pullano explained.