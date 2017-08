Landon Gray, former Granbury Pirates and Weatherford Coyotes catcher, announced on Twitter today that he has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team.

Excited to announce that I've committed to the University of Tennessee and good 'ole Rocky Top. Excited to call this place home!🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/Il4KU1dJRC — Landon Gray (@landongray33) August 28, 2017

Gray was drafted in the 38th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, but chose to remain in school.