Former Granbury coordinator Alana to earn Bastrop honor

Don Alana, a previous defensive coordinator for Granbury High School football, will be inducted into Bastrop High School’s Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Alana was a standout player for Bastrop on their Class B Regional Championship team in 1953, and was described as a “freight train” on the field. He was named Bastrop’s Best All-Around Senior in athletics, also competing in basketball, baseball and track.

Alana is already a member of the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame in Amarillo, a result of his contributions at Farwell High School in the 1970s, where he coached the girls golf team to three state championships before taking the coordinator job in Granbury.

