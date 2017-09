The Granbury Pirates have their home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Carrollton R.L. Turner at Pirate Stadium.

Granbury enters off a 58-6 blowout win over Fort Worth Western Hills in the season opener. Turner lost 40-19 against Samuell last week.

Pirate head coach Chad Zschiesche said he is excited for the community to see the new-look Pirates, who seem to be much improved from last year.