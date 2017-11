The Lipan Lady Indians placed five runners on the Texas Girls Coaches’ Association UIL 1A All-State team.

Lili Cogdill, Kaylee Little, Marti Seymour and Maggie Peacock, all freshman, made the team in their first year. They were joined by senior Brianna Barnett.

Little finished fifth overall at the state meet in adjusted time. The Lady Indians were seventh as a team.