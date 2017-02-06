Five Granbury swimmers advanced to the University Interscholastic League state swim meet following swift performances at the regional meet last weekend in Mansfield.

Anthony Castillo placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.83 minutes and automatically qualified for state. Kaylee Brawner placed first in both the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.34 seconds and first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.21 seconds. She automatically qualified for state in both events. The girls 400-yard freestyle relay placed third with a score of 3:50.53 minutes and was called up to compete at state. Relay members are Raegan Brown, Kinsey Brawner, Trisha Gryder, and Kaylee Brawner.

Advancing swimmers will compete at state on Feb. 17-18 in Austin.