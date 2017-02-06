Five GHS swimmers qualify for state

Five Granbury swimmers advanced to the University Interscholastic League state swim meet following swift performances at the regional meet last weekend in Mansfield.

Anthony Castillo placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.83 minutes and automatically qualified for state. Kaylee Brawner placed first in both the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.34 seconds and first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.21 seconds. She automatically qualified for state in both events. The girls 400-yard freestyle relay placed third with a score of 3:50.53 minutes and was called up to compete at state. Relay members are Raegan Brown, Kinsey Brawner, Trisha Gryder, and Kaylee Brawner.

Advancing swimmers will compete at state on Feb. 17-18 in Austin.

