Mike Acosta, owner of Unfair Advantage Charters and weekly fishing column writer for the Hood County News, says that this week marks the beginning of the appearance of the thermocline, a divide in the water caused by high temperatures that makes it easier to find where fish are hiding.

Once the effects from the 4th of July rains wears off, this divide should appear at around 15-20 feet down on Lake Granbury, Acosta said. Anywhere lower than that lacks sufficient oxygen to sustain fish.

