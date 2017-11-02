Where to find football action on Friday night

Both Hood County public high school football teams will play as hosts on Friday, November 3.

Granbury (4-4, 1-4 District 9-5A) will host winless Cleburne at Pirate Stadium for a 7:30 kickoff. The Pirates need to win this game in order to keep their slim chance at a playoff berth alive.

Tolar (5-3, 2-1 District 4-3A Division II) kicks off at 7:30 from Rattler Stadium against Cisco. Cisco is undefeated in district play, and if the Rattlers win this game, they’ll have secured a spot in the postseason.

Follow @HoodCountyNews on Twitter for live updates from each game.