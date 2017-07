The deCordova Bend Ladies Golf Association held its “Mutt and Jeff” event on July 6.

Here’s the list of winners and high finishers from the 18-hole group.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1) Judy Cordell

2) Cheryl Marcia

FIRST FLIGHT

1) Mackye Walker

SECOND FLIGHT

1) Barbara Throne

2) Judy Manor

3) Nancy Thompson

THIRD FLIGHT

1) Carol Howard