The ladies of deCordova Bend held a member-guest tournament last week that featured a packed field.

Here’s the list of winners in each flight.

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: Lindsey Harrison/Kenna Harrison

FIRST FLIGHT: Kerry Gray/Paula Marker

SECOND FLIGHT: Connie Chamberlain/Brenda Isham

THIRD FLIGHT: Carol Stone/Becky Hurlbut

FOURTH FLIGHT: Nancy Thompson/Elsie Tallant