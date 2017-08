The ladies of deCordova Bend held a quick tourney before their Ladies Golf Association general meeting last week.

Here are the results from the even-holes event.

Number of 18 Hole Players: 16

Championship Flight: Judy Cordell (Scorecard Playoff)

First Flight: Mary Bloodworth

Second Flight: Carol McKernan

Third Flight: Arlene McLellan

Number of 9 Hole Players: 9

First Flight: Kerry Carlton

Second Flight: Joanne Babich

Third Flight: Jill O’Neal