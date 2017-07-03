The annual release of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, the Bible of Texas high school football, has finally arrived.

Granbury is predicted to finish seventh in the eight-team District 9-5A, which included “dark horse title contender” Crowley.

Tolar is projected to take the fourth spot in District 4-3A DII, which would put them in the playoffs. Former head coach Mike Franklin’s retirement was not factored into the projection.

In private school play, North Central Texas Academy is picked to finish second in TAPPS 6-Man Div. II District 2, while Cornerstone Christian Academy is picked to finish seventh in TCAF Div. II District 1.