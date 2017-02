Cornerstone Christian Academy senior Laura Yuille will continue her volleyball career in college.

Yuille signed her letter of intent to play with Boyce College, located in Louisville, Ky.

The lefty helped Cornerstone finish 2nd and 3rd in the state in her final two years. She averaged 13 assists per set and 2.5 blocks per game, and was named first-team All-State in her senior season.