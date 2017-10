The Cornerstone Christian Academy Lady Crusaders won a hard-fought four-set match in the first round of the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship volleyball playoffs on Thursday.

Cornerstone beat Temple Christian 25-17, 25-16, 33-35 and 25-15. They’ll take on Decatur Victory Christian next Friday at 4 p.m.

Cornerstone’s Stevie McCoy was named MVP of Division II District 3 for her stellar play.