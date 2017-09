The Cornerstone Christian Lady Crusaders had a hot start to their district season on Thursday, beating Killeen Memorial in three sets.

CCA won 25-9, 25-7 and 25-7. Stevie McCoy had a whopping 20 kills, with Annabelle Steed adding nine and Baylee Morton adding eight. Reagan Ives had 26 assists.

Cornerstone was coming off a three-set win over Johnson County on Tuesday.