The Cornerstone Christian Academy volleyball team took home a bronze medal in the Victory Baptist Tournament this weekend.

The Lady Crusaders had a 3-1 record over the weekend, with Stevie McCoy posting 42 kills and Reagan Ives totaling 72 assists.

“Reagan has shown a quiet leadership on the court, and is an outstanding setter,” head coach Richard Lauer said.

CCA will take on Stephenville Faith at 7:30 Tuesday evening.