The Cornerstone Christian Academy Lady Crusaders were down 29 to 10 at the half to Victory Christian Academy before a furious comeback propelled CCA to a 41-38 win.

The Lady Crusaders were playing in the semifinal round of the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship playoffs in Weatherford.

They’ll move on to play Temple Christian in the Division II state final at Springtown High School on Saturday, February 25th. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.