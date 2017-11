The Cornerstone Christian Lady Crusaders were three sets away from claiming a state championship, but fell to Decatur Victory Christian on Saturday in Decatur.

The Lady Crusaders were swept in the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Division II state final.

CCA is coached by Richard Lauer. The team members are Annabelle Steed, Baylee Morton, Stevie McCoy, Berkley Lewis, Reagan Ives, Courtlin Coppenbarger, Marissa Allsup, Grace Crum and Madison Cox.