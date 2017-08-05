Two scrimmage matches on Friday have Granbury head volleyball coach Tammy Clark optimistic about her team heading into the start of the regular season.

The Lady Pirates hosted Saginaw Chisholm Trail and North Crowley Friday morning before their Media Day event, which allowed fans to get autographs and hear players field questions.

Clark said her team played well in both games, with cohesiveness being the main focus. She switched up formations a few times and was pleased with how her team handled the change in strategy.

Granbury opens the regular season against Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m.