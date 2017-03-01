Families and runners looking to hit the trail for a good — and colorful — cause have just over a month left to get ready for the Blue Bolt Color Run.

On April 8th, the Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center will host the run, which features a 5K, 10K and 1 mile family fun run option.

Participants will be covered in (safe) colored powder as they run, providing a fun atmosphere and plenty of photo opportunities.

Those interested can sign up here and visit the Paluxy River CAC’s website for more info.