Get out in the morning to beat the heat and catch fish on Lake Granbury. Small stripers and sand bass are schooling early near Ports O’ Call, DeCordova and Striper Alley, fishing guide Mike Acosta said. “Keeper striped bass are on the ledges near deeper water and are good to 8 pounds on live shad,” he said. “Black bass continue to be good to excellent on deep-diving crankbaits and soft plastics.”