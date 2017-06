A woman was airlifted shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday when her passenger car crossed two lanes and veered off the roadway into a ditch on Hwy. 4 just south of Hwy. 377 East. The vehicle came to an abrupt standstill when it slammed into a culvert off Hwy. 4 at the back entrance to the Race Track. The woman was the only occupant, her condition is unknown. Mary Vinson/Hood County News