A Code Red alert to be prepard for possible evacuations due to a wildfire burning in the southern part of the county was issued about 6 p.m. Hood County fire departments are battling the blaze near FM 51 and Wild Cat Knob Rd. The fire is being fanned by strong south winds. Hood County Fire Marshall Ray Wilson said that the fire started from a control burn from yesterday. He added that no evacuations have been required as of 6:30 p.m. Click for a map of the area