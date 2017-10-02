Victim services on a mission

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The folks at Mission Granbury’s Victim Services Program hope to bring awareness to Hood and surrounding county residents by displaying purple ribbons and signs with current statistics as well as the Ada Carey Shelter Hotline Number around the Square. The public is invited to participate in free awareness and education events that are planned throughout the month of October. For more information, visit Mission Granbury’s web page (www.missiongranbury.org).