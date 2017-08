Two drivers died in what Dub Gillum of the highway patrol describes as a “horrific” head-on crash late Monday afternoon on Highway 377 near Campbell Road in far western Hood County. Carylane B. Bogan, 59, of DeCordova, and Robert Earl Buttrey Jr., 36, of Stephenville, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Danny Tuggle. There were no other passengers in the collision. Mary Vinson/Hood county News