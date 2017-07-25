Two firefighters headed underwater Sunday to make sure they are prepared for the next emergency. Captain Kenneth Elliott said five of DeCordova/Acton Volunteer Fire Department’s 29 volunteers are certified to dive during emergency operations with three more firefighters working on their certification.

On Sunday, the pair of divers suited up and headed into the swim area of DeCordova Bend Park for training. They chalked up one more of their 10 required dives for the year. The suits protect firefighter divers as they work underwater to rescue drivers and passengers from cars and boats, or for swimming search and rescues, he said.

The divers were also showing off the equipment donated to the department by Firehouse Subs. A representative of the company was there on Sunday to learn more about how the equipment is used.

“Firehouse Subs donated $23,000 worth of dive gear last August,” Elliott said. That’s four complete dry suits.