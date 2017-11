The Granbury Civic Chorus presented their first performance of the Christmas season Monday evening at the First United Methodist Church. The chorus will also perform at the First Presbyterian Church during the Candlelight Tour of Homes Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The final Christmas Concert 2017 takes place Monday, Dec. 4, from 7 p.m.tp 8 p.m. at Acton United Methodist Church. The admission is free, donations are accepted. Mary Vinson/Hood County News