Trio Grande (ZZ Top tribute band) hit the stage on the Granbury square as Saturday’s featured entertainment for Historic Granbury Merchants Association’s Labor Day Lake Fest 2017. Sunday’s line-up of activities wind up at 8 p.m. with a lighted boat parade on Lake Granbury. Vendors will be open on the square Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mary Vinson/Hood County News