Taking flight

Jake Balmuth, 18, has been attending 1st Saturday Bird Walks at Acton Nature Center for the last nine years and now occasionally leads them.

To share his passion with other young people, Balmuth started the Young Birders of Greater Hood County. The group’s focus is on ages 7 to early 20s who can attend events close to Hood County. Those interested should contact him at [email protected] to be added to the event email list, he said. The next event is scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Acton Nature Center, where Balmuth will present how to identify sparrows.

He hopes the club will bring together young people interested in learning more about birding and connect those who may already be passionate about the activity with others, he said.