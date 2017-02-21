When dangerous weather strikes, meteorologists at the National Weather Service depend on trained storm spotters to tell the really bad ones from the scary-looking clouds, NWS warning and coordination meteorologist Mark Fox said.

Tornados and winds occur below the level radars can see, Fox said. Meteorologists get about 90 percent of the information from their equipment, but require the last 10 percent supplied by trained spotters to complete the picture. To become a storm spotter, contact the Hood County Emergency management or Hood County Amateur Radio Club member Jeff Cashman at [email protected] or attend the monthly meeting held at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Hood County Emergency Operations Center at 401 Deputy Larry Miller Drive in Granbury.

Being part of a group allows for increased training in storm spotting and safety awareness, Cashman and Fox said.

Amateur radio is the most effective reporting method because of the two-way communication, but photos and descriptions including a detailed description, the location of the event and time of the event can be called in to 1-800-792-2257 or reported on Facebook or Twitter to the National Weather Service.

