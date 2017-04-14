On Easter Sunday, Tolar members of StoneWater Church will be celebrating in a new campus. The church, based in Granbury, will officially open its fifth location with two services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Tolar campus is located at 6515 W. U.S. Highway 377, but most people in Tolar will know it as the old metal building next to Daniel’s Feed and Supply store, Tolar campus pastor Michael Carter said with a smile. Many of the new campus members attended the Granbury campus but are excited to move closer to home, Carter said.

The new church building is being renovated from a large vehicle repair shop. A few contractors were brought in to complete the more delicate work, but volunteers have done most of the renovation, Carter said.