Cresson’s newest business owners are ready to get their headquarters off the ground.

Spur Industrial and Environmental Services broke ground on 10 acres inside of the Cresson Crossroads Industrial Park Friday morning. Spur CEO Wes Sheffield and COO Chuck Geyer, their wives and some of their employees were joined by Cresson city leadership to mark the occasion.

Spur Industrial manages projects and manufactures equipment for a wide range of energy industries including natural gas auxiliary stations and equipment, power plant outage and maintenance, commercial pipe applications, equipment fabrication, and automation equipment relocation. Spur also recently expanded to offer the Environmental Services division to provide emergency response, remediation and industrial services. Both facets of the company will be headquartered in Cresson, Sheffield said.

Spur Industrial is a great addition to the park, Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett said. The facility will employ about 15 – 25 employees when it opens with more to be added as it grows, hopefully infusing sales tax dollars into the city.